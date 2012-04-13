FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator to seek penalties against Nikko SMBC -source
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Regulator to seek penalties against Nikko SMBC -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator will recommend that Nikko SMBC Securities, the country’s third-largest broker, be penalised for leaking information about a planned stock offering by a large bank ahead of its official announcement, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will announce its recommendation as early as Friday, the source said.

The watchdog has found that several Nikko SMBC sales staff provided the information to clients ahead of an official announcement of the share offering for which it was acting as an underwriter, the source said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.