UPDATE 1-Japan regulator reprimands SMBC Nikko in insider crackdown

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator on Friday reprimanded the country’s third-largest broker, SMBC Nikko Securities, for leaking information about a stock offering, as the country tries to clean up its image as being lax on insider trading.

In its business improvement order, the Financial Services Agency told SMBC Nikko to install more rigorous controls over sensitive information including public stock offerings.

“(The brokerage) was deemed not to have the necessary and proper measures in place to prevent unfair transactions,” the FSA said in a statement.

Last week, the market watchdog Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) said directors at SMBC Nikko passed on word of the offering to at least 21 sales branches without carrying out the proper internal procedures to control the information flow.

At eight of those branches a total of 23 sales staff tipped off 34 clients, mostly individual investors, to prime them to buy the shares once the deal was officially launched, violating the financial instruments law, the SESC said.

While the SESC did not name the stock issue in question, sources with knowledge of the matter said it was the roughly 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) offering by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Nikko’s parent, in early 2010.

“We express our deep regret and hereby apologize to our customers and all related parties for the concerns and inconveniences we have caused,” SMBC Nikko said in a statement on Friday.

A financial sector analyst at a European brokerage said the impact of the reprimand is likely to be limited.

“It’s a quiet time for both primary and secondary markets anyway. So I don’t see it affecting SMBC Nikko’s business much,” said the person, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Japanese authorities have been under pressure to take drastic action amid growing investor concerns about insider trading involving a string of share sales, including by Fukushima nuclear operator Tokyo Electric Power, in 2010.

The SESC is investigating trading related to share sales by Tokyo Electric and Nippon Sheet Glass around which selling and volume patterns triggered suspicions the information had been leaked. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Taiga Uranaka, additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Gallagher)