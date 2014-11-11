MOVES-Nikko Asset strengthens global institutional investment unit

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nikko Asset Management added three industry veterans to boost its global institutional investment market coverage.

John Howland-Jackson, based in London, joined as vice president of Nikko Asset Management Europe and senior adviser for the Middle East, Africa and Asia region, the company said.

Howland-Jackson, who has more than 40 years of experience, was most recently a senior managing director at ING Bank.

Ian Lewis, based in Singapore, joined as the head of global consultant relations.

He has more than 25 years of experience, and was most recently a partner at Ardevora Asset Management. Lewis has also worked at UBS Global Asset Management and Towers Perrin.

Charles Allard, based in Hong Kong, joined as head of sales, North Asia, Nikko Asset Management said.

Allard, who has more than 25 years of experience, previously worked at Winton Capital Management.

Howland-Jackson, Lewis and Allard joined on Nov. 3, the company said.

Asia-focused Nikko Asset Management, which operates in 12 countries, had $168 billion in assets under management as of June 30. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)