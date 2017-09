Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nikko Asset Management Co Ltd appointed Peter Lynn as head of its global product promotions division in Singapore, effective Nov. 18.

Lynn, formerly Managing Director of Nikko Asset Management New Zealand, will be responsible for promoting products across asset classes.

George Carter, previously head of distribution and a director at AMP Capital, will take over as MD of Nikko’s New Zealand business from Nov. 9. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)