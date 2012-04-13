FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan watchdog to brief on Nikko SMBC -Jiji
April 13, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Japan watchdog to brief on Nikko SMBC -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will hold a briefing at 4:30 p.m.(0730 GMT) to announce it is seeking penalties against the country’s third-largest broker, Nikko SMBC Securities, for leaking information about stock offerings, Jiji news reported.

The securities watchdog found several sales staff at Nikko tipped off clients ahead of the official announcement of share offerings by Nikko’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and a railway firm for which it was acting as underwriter, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

