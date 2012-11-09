FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niko reports another dry well in Indonesia
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Niko reports another dry well in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd said another one of its wells offshore Indonesia came up dry.

The company started an extensive drilling program in Indonesia in September, where it has production-sharing contracts on 22 offshore blocks.

Niko and partner ENI SpA abandoned a well in Indonesia in September.

Earlier this week, Niko’s the company reported a well coming up dry in Trinidad, hurting the company’s plans to raise output outside India where it is grappling with falling volumes.

Niko said it now plans to begin drilling the Ajek-1 well in the West Papua region of eastern Indonesia.

The company also operates in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Madagascar and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Niko shares, which have fallen about 79 percent in the last one year, closed at C$11.85 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.