FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niko posts bigger loss on lower output
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

Niko posts bigger loss on lower output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd’s posted a bigger quarterly loss as costs related to its D6 block, off India’s east coast, rose and output from the block fell.

Niko, which explores for oil and gas in southeast Asia and the Caribbean, has been grappling with lower natural gas reserves at the D6 block.

Net loss for the first quarter was $92.1 million or $1.78 per share, compared with $54.98 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.

Oil and natural gas revenue fell to $55.1 million from $88.3 million, a year ago.

The company produced 188,854 thousand cubic feet equivalent per day (Mcfe/d) during the quarter, down from 246,379 Mcfe/d last year.

Shares of Niko closed at C$17.26 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.