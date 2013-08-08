Nikon cuts camera sales forecasts amid challenge from smartphones

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp on Thursday cut its full-year camera sales forecasts, as compact camera sales continued to be challenged by smartphones and overall demand for cameras was weaker than the firm previously anticipated.

The Japanese camera maker cut its interchangeable-lens camera forecast to 6.55 million from 7.1 million for the year through March 2014, and lowered its compact camera sales forecast to 11.5 million from 14 million. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)