Nikon cuts profit forecast by 16 pct on weaker Europe camera sales
August 7, 2014

Nikon cuts profit forecast by 16 pct on weaker Europe camera sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp on Thursday cut its full-year operating profit forecast by 16 percent, blaming weaker-than-expected sales of digital cameras in Europe.

The Japanese maker of cameras and precision instruments said it now expects operating profit of 53 billion yen ($518 million) in the fiscal year to March 2015.

That compares with its previous forecast of 63 billion yen, and the average estimate of 61.4 billion yen in a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

Nikon also lowered its full-year sales forecast to 900 billion yen from 940 billion yen.

In April-June, operating profit slid 42 percent to 3.5 billion yen and sales sagged 26 percent to 177.4 billion yen. (1 US dollar = 102.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
