TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Nikon Corp sank nearly 10 percent to a nine-month low of 1,815 yen in early trade on Friday after the camera maker cut its full-year earnings and dividend forecasts due to disappointing demand for mirrorless cameras.

Nikon shares have fallen 27 percent so far this year, underperforming a 32 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.