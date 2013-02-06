FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikon sticks with full-year chip stepper forecast of 28 machines
February 6, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Nikon sticks with full-year chip stepper forecast of 28 machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp, which competes against Europe’s ASML, stuck with a November forecast to sell 28 steppers, multi-million dollar lithography machines used in semiconductor production, in the year to March 31.

Nikon, which earns most of its profit from cameras, also kept its forecast to sell 17 million digital cameras in the twelve months. It nudged down its digital SLR camera sales outlook to 7 million from the previous forecast for 7.1 million cameras.

Nikon also released its results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 on Wednesday, cutting its full year earnings outlook to an operating profit of 48 billion yen ($514 million) from its November forecast for 72 billion yen. ($1 = 93.3950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Richard Pullin)

