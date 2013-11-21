FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Niko Resources says CEO Ed Sampson to retire
November 21, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Niko Resources says CEO Ed Sampson to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd : * Provides corporate update * Ed Sampson, CEO and president of the company, wishes to announce his

retirement, effective the end of the calendar year * Says proposed settlement with diamond in an aggregate amount up to $80

million * Co and Diamond Offshore signed a loi relating to settlement of payment

obligations and other commitments * Says effective January 1, 2014, frederic brace will become interim president

of Niko * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
