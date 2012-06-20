FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Niko natural gas reserves fall 51 pct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Niko natural gas reserves fall 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd said total proved plus probable natural gas reserves have fallen almost 51 percent to 377 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) as it struggles with low reserves at its KG D6 block in India.

Proved plus probable reserves at the KG D6 block, as of March 31, have decreased to 193 bcfe, the company said.

Niko, which co-owns the KG D6 block in India with BP Plc and India’s Reliance Industries Inc, has been grappling with lower natural gas reserves at the block.

Niko has a 10 percent stake in the D6 block, which is estimated to hold more than 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

Reliance last month cut its India gas reserves by 7 percent and the Indian government rejected its plan to recover $1.2 billion in costs at the gas field.

Niko Resources shares fell 48 Canadian cents, or 2 percent, to C$21.53 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They are worth about a third of what they were a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.