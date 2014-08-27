Australia's Nine network says beats prospectus in first results

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd on Thursday said its underlying annual net profit beat prospectus forecasts although most of its earnings were wiped out by the costs of its listing and other one-offs in December.

The country’s oldest TV station posted a net profit including one-off restructuring costs of A$58 million ($54.14 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$1.20 billion the previous year.

Excluding one-offs, net profit rose 5.5 percent to A$144.2 million, better than its prospectus forecast of A$139.5 million.

The results back up Nine’s strategy - which its free-to-air peers Seven West Media Ltd and Ten Network Holdings Ltd are also pursuing - of cutting costs and ramping up multimedia offerings to grow profit as TV advertisers follow viewers online.

A day earlier, Nine said it was forming a joint venture video-on-demand internet service with newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd to take on United States giant Netflix Inc before it enters the country.

In a statement, Nine said it expects free-to-air TV advertising revenue to fall up to 10 percent in the first quarter of the current financial year because of higher spending ahead of last year’s election and May’s Federal Budget.

But the current financial year will be “a period of transition” for the network’s digital division, it added.

“In light of the soft (free-to-air advertising) market over the first quarter of the new financial year, first-half results are likely to be subdued,” it said, although it expects to save A$20 million from a debt refinancing.

The company declared its first dividend of A$0.042, slightly bigger than the A$0.041 it forecast in its prospectus.

Nine’s shares closed at A$2.10 on Wednesday, having traded close to their issue price of A$2.05 since listing.