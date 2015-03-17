FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan's Nintendo, DeNA announce gaming, capital tie-up
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan's Nintendo, DeNA announce gaming, capital tie-up

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co Ltd has teamed up with online gaming firm DeNA in a bid to lure back players who have defected from its consoles to more popular mobile and social media games.

The two companies said on Tuesday that they would buy 22 billion yen ($181.4 million) worth of shares in each other as part of the capital and product tie-up. As a result, Nintendo will acquire a 10 percent stake in DeNA while DeNA will acquire a 1.2 percent stake in Nintendo.

They will jointly develop and operate gaming applications and work on a new system that works with personal computers and smartphones. ($1 = 121.2900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

