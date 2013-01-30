FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo cuts sales target for Wii U, 3DS, DS consoles
January 30, 2013 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

Nintendo cuts sales target for Wii U, 3DS, DS consoles

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd cut its sales target for its flagship Wii U, 3DS and DS devices as the company struggles to win users while gamers ditch console games to play on smartphones and tablets.

Nintendo Co Ltd cut its Wii U sales forecast for the year to March to 4 million consoles from a previous forecast of 5.5 million. It also dropped its 3DS sales estimate to 15 million consoles compared with the 17.5 million it had earlier projected, and downgraded its DS sales expectations to 2.3 million from 2.5 million in October.

The Kyoto-based firm, which grew from making playing cards in the late 19th century into the producer of the blockbuster Super Mario video game series, is pinning its hopes on the Wii U after posting its first operating loss last year.

