Nintendo first-half loss halves compared with year earlier
October 24, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

Nintendo first-half loss halves compared with year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half operating loss halved compared with a year ago, although diminished sales of its games consoles still weighed on results.

In the six months ended on Sept. 30, the creator of Super Mario posted an operating loss of 29.2 billion yen ($366 million) compared with a loss of 57.3 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full business year, Nintendo lowered its operating profit forecast to 20 billion yen from a 35 billion yen forecast in July. That compares with a consensus estimate by 21 analysts of a 27 billion yen profit.

