Nintendo forecasts return to profit helped by weakening yen
April 24, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nintendo forecasts return to profit helped by weakening yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24(Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd forecast a return to profit in the year that began April 1 after a second straight annual operating loss, as a weaker yen boosts revenue and offsets worse than anticipated sales of its latest home game console, the Wii U.

For the current business year, Nintendo projected an operating profit of 100 billion yen ($1.01 billion) compared with a consensus estimate of a 75 billion yen profit, based on forecasts by 17 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The operating loss of 36.4 billion yen in the year ended March 31 compared with a consensus estimate of a 12 billion yen loss. ($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

