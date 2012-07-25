FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo says Q1 Wii sales 710,000, vs 1.56 mln yr ago
July 25, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Nintendo says Q1 Wii sales 710,000, vs 1.56 mln yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co said on Wednesday sales of its Wii game machines totalled 710,000 in the April-June first quarter compared with 1.56 million a year earlier.

The creator of the Super Mario franchise sold 540,000 DS handheld consoles in the quarter compared with 1.44 million in the same period year earlier. But it sold 1.86 million of its 3DS consoles compared with 710,000 a year earlier.

It stuck to its sales outlook for Wii game machines of 10.5 million for the year to next March and its DS handheld consoles at 2.5 million.

It also stuck to its sales forecast for its 3DS handheld game consoles, saying it expects to sell 18.5 million of them. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)

