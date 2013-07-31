FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo keeps 2013/14 Wii U sales forecast unchanged at 9 mln
July 31, 2013 / 7:28 AM / 4 years ago

Nintendo keeps 2013/14 Wii U sales forecast unchanged at 9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co said on Wednesday it has kept its Wii U game machine sales forecast for the year through March 2014 unchanged at 9 million consoles, although sales during the April-June first quarter were a modest 160,000 machines.

Nintendo, which began by making playing cards in the late 19th century, is counting on the new Wii U to revive its fortunes.

The creator of the Super Mario franchise sold 1.4 million 3DS handheld consoles in the quarter compared with 1.86 million during the same period a year earlier.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann

