Nintendo untraded with glut of sell orders after loss warning

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Monday morning after the company said sales of its Wii U consoles had flopped and warned that it would post a third consecutive annual loss.

After the market close on Friday, the Kyoto-based company slashed its global Wii U sales forecast for the year to March 31 by almost 70 percent to 2.8 million units. It now expects an operating loss of 35 billion yen ($335.7 million), compared with an initial forecast for a 100 billion yen profit.

The weak Wii U sales stand in sharp contrast to those of its predecessor, Wii, which propelled Nintendo shares to a record high of 73,200 yen in November 2007. The stock has lost 80 percent since then.

The stock was notionally quoted at 13,145 yen, down 10 percent from Friday’s close of 14,645 yen. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)