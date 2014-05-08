FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo to introduce console for emerging markets as early as 2015/16
May 8, 2014

Nintendo to introduce console for emerging markets as early as 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said on Thursday he plans to introduce a new kind of games console and software for emerging markets as early as next year, rather than launch existing hardware such as its Wii U or 3DS.

Iwata told Reuters in an interview following an analyst briefing that Nintendo would offer new hardware for countries such as China, oriented towards consumers with lower incomes and less gaming experience than those in developed countries.

Nintendo released its full-year earnings on Wednesday, booking its third year in the red after disappointing sales of its Wii U home games console. (Reporting by Sophie Knight)

