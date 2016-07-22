Users say Pokemon GO launches in Japan, bringing hit home

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd's Pokemon GO mobile game has launched in Japan, players said on Friday, bringing the record-setting global hit to the home of the Pokemon characters.

Japan, one of the world's biggest gaming markets, joins United States, Canada, Australia and more than 30 countries in Europe to have the "augmented-reality" game, in which players interact with virtual characters in the real world.

Pokemon Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)