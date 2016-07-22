FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Users say Pokemon GO launches in Japan, bringing hit home
July 22, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

Users say Pokemon GO launches in Japan, bringing hit home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd's Pokemon GO mobile game has launched in Japan, players said on Friday, bringing the record-setting global hit to the home of the Pokemon characters.

Japan, one of the world's biggest gaming markets, joins United States, Canada, Australia and more than 30 countries in Europe to have the "augmented-reality" game, in which players interact with virtual characters in the real world.

Pokemon Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
