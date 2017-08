TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Nintendo Co soared almost 10 percent early on Friday, extending their rally since the launch of the Japanese company's hugely popular Pokemon Go mobile game, adding more than 80 percent to their value in just over a week.

The shares rose to as much as 27,800 yen, their highest level since mid-2010. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)