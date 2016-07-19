Nintendo shares up more than 10 pct in early trade

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan’s Nintendo Co soared 10 percent in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by the ongoing popularity of its Pokemon GO mobile game.

Its shares were last up 6.8 percent at 29,650 yen ($279.61).

Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. On Friday, Nintendo’s shares closed up 9.8 percent and its trading volume hit a record for an individual stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.