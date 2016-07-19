FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016

Nintendo shares up more than 10 pct in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan’s Nintendo Co soared 10 percent in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by the ongoing popularity of its Pokemon GO mobile game.

Its shares were last up 6.8 percent at 29,650 yen ($279.61).

Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. On Friday, Nintendo’s shares closed up 9.8 percent and its trading volume hit a record for an individual stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

$1 = 106.0400 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates

