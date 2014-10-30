FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo to develop device to track sleep, fatigue - CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nintendo to develop device to track sleep, fatigue - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co Ltd will develop a device to measure a user’s level of fatigue and track sleep from one’s bedside, Chief Executive Satoru Iwata told media at a briefing on Thursday.

The device, to be developed with U.S. firm Resmed, which currently makes products to treat sleep disorders, will be the first product in Nintendo’s new healthcare division and the first part of its “Quality of Life” project announced earlier this year.

Nintendo announced a surprise operating profit for the July to September quarter on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts for a loss, after hit games gave a boost to sales of its Wii U console.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
