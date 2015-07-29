FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo swings to Q1 operating profit; analysts expected loss
July 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nintendo swings to Q1 operating profit; analysts expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co reported a surprise first-quarter operating profit, helped by a weaker yen and strong sales of its “amiibo” figurines which are sold as accessories to their popular games.

Nintendo swung to an April-June operating profit of 1.1 billion yen ($9.3 million) from a loss of 9.5 billion yen a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a loss of 6.3 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 123.6100 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

