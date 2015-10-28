FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo Q2 profit dips, keeps outlook on smartphone plans
October 28, 2015

Nintendo Q2 profit dips, keeps outlook on smartphone plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co reported a weaker-than-expected operating profit for the July-September quarter but maintained its outlook for the full year, citing firm sales of Nintendo 3DS consoles and its planned entry into smartphone games.

Nintendo’s fiscal second-quarter operating profit fell slightly to 7.8 billion yen ($64.77 million) from 9.3 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the average 9.3 billion yen estimate of 19 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The results are the first since Chief Executive Tatsumi Kimishima succeeded Satoru Iwata, who died of cancer earlier this year months after announcing a much-awaited entry into mobile gaming. ($1 = 120.4300 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

