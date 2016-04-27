FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo sees smartphone games pushing up FY profit by 36.9 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Nintendo sees smartphone games pushing up FY profit by 36.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expects operating profit to rise 36.9 percent in the year through March 2017 as the videogame maker plans to finally release its popular games for smartphones.

Nintendo estimates operating profit to grow to 45 billion yen ($404.9 million) from 32.9 billion yen a year prior, when earnings were roughly in line with a forecast announced in February.

The outlook compared with the 63.4 billion yen average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 111.1500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

