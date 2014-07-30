FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nintendo Q1 oper loss worse than expected, outlook unchanged
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Nintendo Q1 oper loss worse than expected, outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co Ltd posted a worse-than-expected operating loss in the April-June quarter as it struggles with shrinking sales and dull demand for its Wii U console.

The company kept intact its outlook for a return to profit in the year to next March, however, counting on hit games such as Mario Kart 8 to give the Wii U a much-needed sales boost.

Nintendo’s 9.47 billion yen ($92.70 million) operating loss in its first fiscal quarter exceeded expectations of a 4.93 billion yen loss based on four analyst estimates cited by Thomson Reuters StarMine. Sales fell 8.4 percent to 74.7 billion yen in the quarter.

Nintendo sold 510,000 Wii U consoles compared with just 160,000 in the same quarter last year, when its full-year sales also fell well short of a target of 9 million. Cumulative sales of the Wii U, released in late 2012, totalled 6.68 million at end-June, well short of 8.7 million for the Sony Corp PlayStation 4 which was released a year later.

Nintendo expects a full-year operating profit of 40 billion yen, above analysts’ average estimate of 25.02 billion yen according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. ($1 = 102.1600 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.