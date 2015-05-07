FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo turns profitable for first time in four years
May 7, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nintendo turns profitable for first time in four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported its first annual operating profit in four years, slightly ahead of analyst estimates, as reduced costs offset the impact of slowing revenue growth.

Profit of 24.8 billion yen ($207.6 million) beat the company’s forecast of 20 billion yen as well as the average estimate of 23.8 billion yen from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Nintendo also forecast operating profit of 50 billion yen for the year started April 1.

$1 = 119.4600 yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

