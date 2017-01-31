FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nintendo lowers full-year operating profit outlook, but returns to quarterly profit
January 31, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

Nintendo lowers full-year operating profit outlook, but returns to quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March to 20 billion yen ($176 million) from 30 billion yen, though a weaker yen and revenue from mobile gaming helped the videogames maker to its first quarterly profit in a year.

October-December profit reached 32.3 billion yen from 33.5 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese firm said on Tuesday.

That compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 30.71 billion yen drawn from six analyst forecasts. ($1 = 113.6300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

