Nintendo expects profit this FY after booking 46.4 bln yen loss
May 7, 2014

Nintendo expects profit this FY after booking 46.4 bln yen loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd on Wednesday said it expects to return to profit in the current business year after three straight years of losses, helped by a series of new video games for its Wii U console.

The game maker forecast operating profit of 40 billion yen ($394 million) for the year ending March 2015, much better than the 21.2 billion yen mean estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast would reverse a 46.43 billion yen loss for the year ended March 31.

Shares of Nintendo closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the announcement, compared with a 2.9 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei index. ($1 = 101.5550 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

