4 months ago
Nintendo sees Switch console doubling full-year profit
April 27, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 4 months ago

Nintendo sees Switch console doubling full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects operating profit to jump 121 percent in the year through March 2018, bolstered by strong demand for its new Switch console.

Nintendo estimates profit to grow to 65 billion yen ($583.85 million) from 29.4 billion yen a year prior.

The outlook compared with the 103.67 billion yen average of 23 analyst estimates surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kyoto-based Nintendo is aiming to sell 10 million Switch consoles in the current financial year, on top of 2.7 million units sold in March alone, the month of its global debut. ($1 = 111.3300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

