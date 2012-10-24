FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo sees sales of 5.5 mln Wii U in 2012/13, cuts 3Ds forecast
October 24, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Nintendo sees sales of 5.5 mln Wii U in 2012/13, cuts 3Ds forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd said it expects to sell 5.5 million units of its new Wii U consoles and 5 million of its Wii in the year ending next March 31 as it seeks to revive profit growth and fend off competition from smartphones and tablet computers.

The company lowered its forecast for annual sales of its handheld 3DS to 17.5 million units compared with an expectation of 18.5 million in July.

It forecast annual sales of its handheld DS of 2.5 million units, in line with its prediction three months ago.

