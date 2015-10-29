FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo delays launch of smartphone videogame, shares plunge
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 2:02 AM / in 2 years

Nintendo delays launch of smartphone videogame, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co on Thursday pushed back the launch of its videogame service for smartphones to March 2016, a much-awaited move announced by its previous CEO who died earlier this year.

The news knocked Nintendo’s shares down more than 10 percent in morning trade, erasing earlier gains.

The company had previously planned to introduce its first smartphone games by the end of the calendar year, with fans and investors both hoping it would include its best-selling videogame franchise Mario in the first lineup.

Chief Executive Tatsumi Kimishima, a former banker who succeeded Satoru Iwata in September, said Nintendo decided on the delay to ensure stable service. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

