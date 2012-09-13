FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Nintendo to announce Wii U console price at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co said it will announce the price and other details of its new game console the Wii U at 0700 GMT.

The creator of Super Mario is fielding the successor to the hit Wii console in the run up to the busy year-end shopping season and is battling Microsoft Corp, Sony Corp and more recently tablet and smartphone makers including Apple Inc to woo gamers.

Supporting two “GamePad” controllers designed to look and function like tablets, the first console from Nintendo in six years will come with a social-gaming network dubbed “Miiverse” and will be its first machine in 16 years to launch with a dedicated “Super Mario” game title.

