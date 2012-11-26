FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Nintendo Wii U sales hit over 400,000 units in first US week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd sold more than 400,000 “Wii U” video game consoles in the United States in the first week of its release, the games maker said on Monday.

Nintendo, which has gradually ceded ground to Microsoft Corp’s industry-leading Xbox 360, needs the Wii U, which comes with a touchscreen controller, to be a hit to turn around years of losses.

But the video game industry is also under threat now from a burgeoning smartphone and tablet gaming market. The Wii U hit stores in North America on Nov. 18. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )

