Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nio Inc

* Says Nio Inc’s subsidiary on Malta, Candid Gaming Ltd. has entered into a Software License Agreement with Net Entertainment

* Says Candid Gaming will start its casino operations under a white label solution by end of year

* Says this is according to plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)