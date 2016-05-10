BRIEF-Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status

May 10 (Reuters) - Nippon Kayaku :

* Says it repurchased 1,033,000 shares for 1,146,918,000 yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015

* Says accumulatively repurchased 6,561,000 shares for 7,956,229,000 yen in total as of April 30

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yFMA

