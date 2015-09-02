FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life says ready to buy dollar around 110-115 yen
September 2, 2015

Nippon Life says ready to buy dollar around 110-115 yen

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co thinks the dollar could fall to 110-115 yen this fiscal year as risks to the global economy heighten, and it is ready to buy the U.S. currency around those levels, a top executive said in an interview on Wednesday.

Hiroshi Ozeki, chief investment officer at Japan’s biggest life insurer, also said that Japanese share prices could fall further in the near term but that the company sees current levels as a good bargain-hunting opportunity. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

