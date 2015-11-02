FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life says to offer REITs through new unit
November 2, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Nippon Life says to offer REITs through new unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co , Japan’s largest private life insurer, said on Monday it had set up a subsidiary to offer real estate investment trusts (REITs), aiming to start operations in the first half of the fiscal year from April.

The company aims to manage about 100 billion yen ($830 million) of assets in the privately subscribed fund within a year and about 300 billion yen in the longer term, it said in a statement. Nippon Life also plans to sell some of its own properties to the REITs, it said. ($1 = 120.3200 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

