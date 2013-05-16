FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nippon Prologis to raise $808 million to expand in Japan
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Nippon Prologis to raise $808 million to expand in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc, a real estate trust set up by U.S. warehouse operator Prologis Inc, said on Thursday it would sell 96,200 new shares worth 82.8 billion yen ($808 million) to further expand in Japan.

Prologis said in a statement it plans to buy warehouses, mainly in the greater Tokyo region, with the funds.

The REIT’s shares have surged 57 percent since their market debut in February, as the stock market gained momentum due to Japanese government stimulus measures aimed at tackling deflation.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT index gained about 24 percent since the beginning of the year, while Japan’s property stocks index jumped about 54 percent for the same period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.