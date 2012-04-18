FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Sheet CEO quitting over disagreements with board -chmn
April 18, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

Nippon Sheet CEO quitting over disagreements with board -chmn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Nippon Sheet Glass Co CEO Craig Naylor’s decision to tender his resignation is due to “fundamental disagreements” with the board on company strategy, Chairman Katsuji Fujimoto said in a statement.

“This is regrettable but we thank Craig for his efforts over the past two years and wish him well in the future,” Fujimoto said. “Our priority now is to concentrate on the future development of the company.”

Nippon Sheet Glass will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on the changes. Naylor will not attend.

