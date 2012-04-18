FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
عربي中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯ
April 18, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Nippon Sheet Glass: no Olympus-like skeletons in closet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Nippon Sheet Glass Co has no Olympus-like skeletons hiding in its closet, Chairman Katsuji Fujimoto said on Wednesday, following the resignation of its president.

The differences in opinion that led to the resignation of President and Chief Executive Craig Naylor included what to prioritise in product development and management organisation, Fujimoto told reporters.

A loss cover-up spanning a decade at Olympus Corp came to light after the endoscope and camera maker dismissed its British CEO Michael Woodford in October.

