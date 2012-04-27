FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Steel full-year profit falls 36.8 pct
April 27, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Nippon Steel full-year profit falls 36.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world’s No.4 steelmaker, reported a 36.8 percent drop in full-year profit as Asian demand slowed and a strong yen squeezed export margins.

Recurring profit, or earnings before tax and special items, was 143.01 billion yen ($1.77 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with 226.34 billion yen a year earlier, Nippon Steel said on Friday.

That beat an average estimate of 124.9 billion yen in a poll of 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nippon Steel did not give a profit forecast for the year ending March 2013.

Japanese steelmakers, which sell more than half of their products overseas, are struggling with weaker exports because of a slowing economy in China, the world’s biggest consumer of the alloy used in construction, ships and cars.

Nippon Steel’s smaller domestic rival JFE Holdings last week logged its first annual loss in its core steel business for the year ended March 2012.

Shares of Nippon Steel have risen about 6 percent so far this year. JFE has gained 10 percent and POSCO has fallen about 1 percent. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ryan Woo)

