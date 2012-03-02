Nippon Steel to brief on management of new company

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it had decided on the president and chairman of the new company to be formed after its merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd.

It will brief on the appointments at 0730 GMT.

Media said earlier that Sumitomo Metal President Hiroshi Tomono will take the helm of the company that will become the world’s No.2 steelmaker in October, while Shoji Muneoka, the current president of Nippon Steel, will become chairman. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)