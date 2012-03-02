FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Steel to brief on management of new company
March 2, 2012 / 6:33 AM / 6 years ago

Nippon Steel to brief on management of new company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it had decided on the president and chairman of the new company to be formed after its merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd.

It will brief on the appointments at 0730 GMT.

Media said earlier that Sumitomo Metal President Hiroshi Tomono will take the helm of the company that will become the world’s No.2 steelmaker in October, while Shoji Muneoka, the current president of Nippon Steel, will become chairman. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

