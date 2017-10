TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, the world’s No.4 steelmaker, expects a supply glut of steel products in Asia to continue for a while, with price rises unlikely for now, President Shoji Muneoka said at a news conference on Monday.

Muneoka called the firm’s annual cost reduction target of 150 billion yen ($1.88 billion) following a planned merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd on Oct. 1 “conservative”.