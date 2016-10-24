FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nippon Steel seeks 10,000 yen/T price hike as coking coal values surge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 24, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

Nippon Steel seeks 10,000 yen/T price hike as coking coal values surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is seeking an increase in product prices of about 10,000 yen ($96) per tonne from customers amid surging coking coal prices and weak margins, its president said.

"We've sought a price hike since the first half of this financial year to improve our margin," Nippon Steel President Kosei Shindo told a news conference. "Given the surge in coking coal prices, we are now seeking an increase in (steel product) prices by 10,000 yen (a tonne) in total."

Prices of steelmaking coal, or coking coal, have more than doubled this year.

$1 = 103.9200 yen Reporting by Yuka Obayashi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.