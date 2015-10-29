FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Steel sees Oct-Mar crude steel output of 21.70 mln tonnes
October 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / in 2 years

Nippon Steel sees Oct-Mar crude steel output of 21.70 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal , the world’s second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it plans to produce 21.70 million tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis in the October-March half-year, against 22.08 million tonnes a year earlier.

Slumping steel prices in Asia, hit by massive exports from China, and soft demand at home due to slack consumption of cars and houses have forced major steelmakers like Nippon Steel and JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, to trim output this year. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
